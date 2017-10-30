Wozniacki claims WTA Finals title

Caroline Wozniacki claimed the biggest title of her career after the Dane staved off a ferocious Venus Williams fightback to take a 6-4, 6-4 triumph in the WTA Finals title showdown at a captivated Singapore Indoor Stadium Sunday.



Wozniacki was faultless for an hour as she raced to a one-set and 5-0 lead but Williams always plays to win and the 37-year-old American reeled off four games in a row before the Dane could finally lift the title at the elite, eight-woman event in her fifth appearance.



Needing to hold serve just to stay in the contest, Williams found her rhythm to belatedly get on the scoreboard in the second set and then secured her first break of the second with some solid play against an increasingly anxious Wozniacki.

...