Sharapova battles on, Zverev, Kyrgios crash at U.S. Open

Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova battled back Wednesday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open while next-generation rising stars Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios crashed out.



Sharapova, who downed second-ranked Simona Halep in her first Grand Slam match after a 15-month doping ban, defeated Hungary's 59th-ranked Timea Babos 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.



Sharapova, whose five Grand Slam titles include the 2006 U.S. Open, played only one Open tuneup match after a forearm injury but wore down Halep and Babos to prove she's a threat for a deep run, with Latvian 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova her top-ranked potential semifinal obstacle.



Zverev's ouster left U.S. 10th seed John Isner the top-ranked player in his draw quarter and Croatian fifth seed Marin Cilic the best in his half of the draw.



Wimbledon runner-up Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open winner, reached the third round by beating Germany's Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 .

