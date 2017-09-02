Sharapova advances into US Open last 16, Cilic ousted

Maria Sharapova rolled into the last 16 at the U.S. Open by overpowering U.S. teen Sofia Kenin on Friday while a wide-open side of the men's draw lost 2014 champion Marin Cilic.



Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova, who tested positive for the blood booster meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, reached the round of 16 for the 14th time in 15 Slams since the 2011 U.S. Open.



Sharapova blasted eight aces and 38 winners with 33 unforced errors while Kenin hit only seven winners in the match.



Cilic's exit ensured a first-time Slam finalist will come from his draw half, which now lacks a top-10 player and has only one Slam semi-finalist, American Sam Querrey, who made it in July at Wimbledon.



Anderson has won all 43 of his US Open service games and saved all 14 break points he has faced.

