Federer, top seed Pliskova back in action at U.S. Open

Cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions will greet players and fans alike on the first Saturday of the U.S. Open, where five-time titleholder Roger Federer will look to advance to the fourth round after looking vulnerable in his first two matches.



World number one Rafael Nadal will battle big-hitting Argentine Leonard Mayer in his third round match on Arthur Ashe and, like Federer, will hope to improve on his less-than-dominant performances thus far in the final grand slam tournament of the year.

