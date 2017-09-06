Williams still grabbing her opportunities at US Open

Now 37 and in the twilight of a sparkling career, the opportunities Venus Williams lives for are not supposed to come around as often as they once did.



It did not always seem like it on Tuesday, particularly during a fluctuating second set when Williams was unable to put away her 13th seeded opponent, who had beaten her four times in five meetings.



Williams has been winning much more than losing this year putting together a 34-10 match record.



Sister Serena, a six-time U.S. Open champion, is not in Flushing Meadows after giving birth to her first child and many of the players Williams is facing at the U.S. Open grew up watching and idolizing her.



A role model, Williams led four American women into the quarter-finals and hopes all four will reach the semi-finals.

...