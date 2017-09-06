Anderson beats Querrey in last 8 to spoil American party

Kevin Anderson spoiled the American party at the U.S. Open when the big-serving South African beat local favourite Sam Querrey 7-6(5) 6-7(9) 6-3 7-6(7) to reach his first grand slam semi-final on Tuesday.



The two big servers could not manage a break in the opening set and Querrey, who was hoping to be the first American male to make it to the last four here since Andy Roddick in 2006, moved 5-2 up in the tiebreaker but Anderson then played more freely and won five points in a row to take the lead.



The second match point was good enough for Anderson, who dominated the rally until Querrey's forehand sailed long.

...