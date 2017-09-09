Nadal overwhelms del Potro; faces Anderson in US Open final

NEW YORK, United States: Rafael Nadal went into his U.S. Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro with a relatively simple game plan: Stay away from the big guy's flat, fearsome forehand and instead go after his weaker backhand.



Plus there's this: Nadal looked as good as ever over the last three sets against del Potro, further confirmation of his return to the height of his powers.



Maybe it was all too much for del Potro, whose one Grand Slam title came via wins over Nadal in the semifinals and Federer in the final in New York eight years ago.



In del Potro's first service game of the second set, Nadal finally earned a break point with some fantastic defense, throwing himself to his left to somehow get back one massive forehand from del Potro, who -- perhaps stunned that ball came back -- sent his next forehand long.



By now, Nadal was using his own intimidating, topspin-lathered forehand to press the matter whenever del Potro left a ball short.

...