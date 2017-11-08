Top Stories

Travel warning impact as yet unclear: hotels 

At the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Beirut, business carried on as usual Friday, just hours after Saudi Arabia advised citizens against traveling to Lebanon and told those here to leave immediately.

Offensive launched on last Daesh-held town

Iraqi forces launched an offensive on Saturday to capture Rawa, the last remaining town under Daesh (ISIS) control, leaving the group's self-proclaimed caliphate on the verge of complete defeat.

Lebanon seal Asian Cup spot 

Lebanon qualified for the 2019 Asian Cup without kicking a ball Friday after North Korea defeated Malaysia 4-1 to ensure the Cedars will finish at least second in Group B.

Johnson to create new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Rian Johnson will craft a new trilogy for the “Star Wars” “universe,” greatly broadening the director’s command over the ever-expanding space saga created by George Lucas.

CMA Awards highlighted by political, emotional moments

The 2017 Country Music Association Awards marked one of its most political and emotional shows in years, as the night offered powerful moments focused on unifying as a country during a year dominated by gun violence, divisive politics and natural disasters.

Plummer to replace Spacey in Getty film

In a wholly unprecedented move, Kevin Spacey is being cut from Ridley Scott’s finished film “All the Money in the World” and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it’s supposed to hit theaters.

Purchasing a car awakens our ‘stupid’ gene 

Human beings are truly extraordinary creatures, not just for how far they’ve come since they first managed to stand on two legs – let’s ignore a certain president until someone comes up with a plausible explanation for that orange anomaly – but for their capacity to manifest remarkable traits under adverse conditions.

