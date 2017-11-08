At the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Beirut, business carried on as usual Friday, just hours after Saudi Arabia advised citizens against traveling to Lebanon and told those here to leave immediately.
Machnouk underscores protest law ahead of rally
Ahead of a protest planned for Saturday afternoon in Martyrs Square, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said that demonstrations contravening a 2006 circular requiring...
Taiwan envoy says had good exchanges with Trump, China's Xi
Taiwan's envoy to the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders said on Saturday he had good exchanges with both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Trump: Putin denies, is "insulted" by meddling accusation
President Donald Trump said Russia's Vladimir Putin once again vehemently denied interfering in the 2016 U.
Offensive launched on last Daesh-held town
Iraqi forces launched an offensive on Saturday to capture Rawa, the last remaining town under Daesh (ISIS) control, leaving the group's self-proclaimed caliphate on the...
French President Macron assures Aoun of support for Lebanon's stability and sovereignty
PM Hariri participates in Riyadh ceremony to welcome return of King Salman from Medina: Future TV
White House says Hariri 'trusted partner’ in fighting terrorism, protecting refugees
Taiwan's envoy to the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders said on Saturday he had good exchanges with both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but did not discuss political issues with Xi.
Canada's Trudeau says still more work to be done on TPP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said more work needed to be done on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact that 11 countries agreed to pursue...
Three hurt in vehicle attack near Toulouse
A man rammed a vehicle into three Chinese students near the French city of Toulouse Friday, leaving one of them in a serious condition, police sources told AFP.
France lawmakers protest Muslim street prayers
Around 100 local French lawmakers attempted to block Muslims praying in a street north of Paris Friday, and called on the government to ban what they see as an...
Saudi purge still unclear: Tillerson
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s recent political purge is raises concerns and remains unclear but does not appear to amount to mass arrests, U.S....
Year after Daesh ouster, Sirte locals still wary
Nearly a year after Daesh (ISIS) was driven from its Libyan stronghold Sirte, residents surveying their wrecked homes feel neglected and vulnerable, still afraid of the...
Gunmen target Egypt truck convoy, nine killed
Suspected militants shot dead at least nine truck drivers in Egypt’s Sinai region late Thursday when they targeted a transport convoy, setting the vehicles on fire,...
After Daesh collapse, Syria govt faces Kurds
With the fall of Daesh’s (ISIS) last significant stronghold in Syria, Iranian and Russian-backed Syrian troops now turn to face off with their main rival, the...
Fitch rating agency said Friday that the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri will test the ability of the Lebanese banking system to confront the new crisis.
Hariri resignation puts oil and gas at risk
Much of the progress in Lebanon’s oil and gas sector will be lost unless a new government is formed in the next 240 days, meaning time is of the essence to save what...
Qatar sells assets in wake of Riyadh crackdown
As the corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia reverberates across markets, companies in gas-rich Qatar are selling assets.
Saudi shocks reawaken global oil markets to risk
For the first time in three years, the chief concern in the oil market isn’t too much supply.
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in under 48 hours
Bitcoin dropped below $7,000 Friday to trade more than 5 percent down on the day, having fallen by well over $1,000 since hitting an all-time high Wednesday.
Lebanese interbank rates surge temporarily
Interbank rates in Lebanese pounds surged up to 15 percent Tuesday but eventually returned to their normal levels, a banker said Wednesday.
Bank Audi: Taxes to affect private investments
Bank Audi warned Wednesday that the new government taxes could adversely affect private sector investments in Lebanon.
Moody’s: Hariri’s resignation threatens economy
Moody’s Investors Service Tuesday said Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s sudden resignation could have a major impact on the political and economic scene in Lebanon.
Saudi arrests fail to spook bond investors
For holders of assets in a nation whose rulers are going head-to-head with a clique of billionaires and princes, Saudi Arabia’s bondholders are a pretty sanguine bunch.
Reconciliation spells cheaper prices for Gaza
Gaza’s merchants and consumers are reaping early rewards from reconciliation moves by the enclave’s ruling Hamas and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority.
Riyadh may face battle to repatriate assets
Saudi Arabia has announced it will confiscate money and assets held by dozens of top officials and businessmen detained in an anti-corruption crackdown.
U.S. business interest in Cuba wilts under Trump
Packed into a remote corner of a pavilion, just 13 U.S. companies took stands at Cuba’s sprawling trade fair this year, in a sign of how firms’ interest in doing...
Asia-Pacific forum sticks to free-trade gospel
An annual Pacific Rim summit is sticking with its tradition of promoting free trade and closer regional ties, shrugging off President Donald Trump's "America First"...
China widens foreign access to financial sector
China will raise foreign ownership limits in financial firms in a step granting access to a tantalizing multitrillion-dollar financial services market, as the world’s...
China gave Trump trade win he didn’t know about
American and other securities firms scored what looks like a big win Friday when China announced new rules allowing them to own 51 percent stakes in joint ventures.
As dark clouds gather all around Lebanon, a lack of clarity seems to be the order of the day.
Detente alive and well
Detente indeed. Topped by a China charm offensive.
The rise and fall of Lebanese stability
Since the birth of greater Lebanon under the French Mandate in the year 1920, Lebanon has been witnessing several forums of fluctuations that are normally found in the...
Is Massoud Barzani stepping down or stepping up?
On Nov. 1, 2017, President Massoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government, in accordance with legislation passed by the Kurdistan Parliament several days before,...
Could the crown prince unleash a storm?
Saudi Arabia risks committing the original sin of modern Middle East politics – fighting its regional wars in Lebanon and driving that fragile country once again toward...
Infantile leadership
At a time when the clouds of hardship encroach upon the Middle East, the skies are polluted with delusions of grandeur and Disney-style entertainment.
A response in order
As the shock resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri continues to reverberate throughout the country and region, a question mark hangs over the reaction from the...
Yellow press distortions
Lebanon is the only country in the world that can boast such a multitude of circuses, with frequent innovations that only baffle young and old.
Syrian Kurds and the United States
Iraqi Kurds have lost control over the disputed city of Kirkuk after Iraqi central government forces and Iranian-backed militias retook the territory this October.
Lesbos’ ghosts, Europe’s disgrace
In 2015, hundreds of thousands of refugees landed on Greece’s island shores.
Turkey’s move in Afrin changes the Syria equation
The Turkish government, along with Iran and Russia, met last week in Astana, Kazakhstan to discuss events in Syria and the enforcement of four de-escalation zones...
China sees opportunity in U.S. decline
While news and analysis in America continue to be obsessed with Donald Trump’s daily antics and insults, halfway around the world, something truly historic just happened.
Will Trump back down or double down?
Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s comprehensive documentary series on the Vietnam War is filled with the stories and voices of ordinary soldiers on all sides of the conflict.
How might Trump’s Asian hosts sketch his profile?
As President Trump prepares to head to Asia next month for his most important overseas trip yet, foreign intelligence services are undoubtedly trying to assemble...
Unfortunate consequences for Kurdistan in Kirkuk
In this week’s crisis over Kirkuk, Iraqi Kurds are experiencing a painful version of Newton’s Third Law: In Middle East politics, as in physics, every action creates an...
Lebanon qualified for the 2019 Asian Cup without kicking a ball Friday after North Korea defeated Malaysia 4-1 to ensure the Cedars will finish at least second in Group B.
Evra banned from Europe, leaves Marseille
Olympique Marseille full-back Patrice Evra has been banned from European club football for the rest of the season, UEFA said Friday, and is leaving the French Ligue 1...
Nadal can’t guarantee fitness for ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal said Friday he “hopes” to be ready for his opening match at the ATP Finals but admitted he has not been training at 100 percent after an injury scare.
Rublev thrashes Coric to reach Next Gen final
Top seed Andrey Rublev crushed a demoralised Borna Coric to reach the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals on Friday.
Harden nets triple-double against Cavs
James Harden produced a triple-double as the Houston Rockets found their offense with a 117-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday.
Switzerland win bruising clash with Northern Ireland
Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic followed Germany’s example as his side refused to be bullied into submission by Northern Ireland in Thursday’s World Cup playoff...
Croatia come together under Dalic to put one foot in finals
Croatia fired on all cylinders when they needed to most under new coach Zlatko Dalic as a 4-1 home rout of Greece Thursday vindicated his hasty appointment after their...
Neymar, Brazil roll aside Japan with video help
Neymar scored a penalty and missed another as Brazil signaled their intent ahead of next year’s World Cup by outclassing Japan, 3-1, in Friday’s international friendly...
Nadal can't guarantee fitness for ATP Finals
Federer to face Zverev in ATP Tour Finals
Six-time champion Roger Federer was paired in the same group as German debutant Alexander Zverev for next week’s ATP Tour Finals when the draw was made in host city...
Murray, Djokovic, fall out of ATP Top 10
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic dropped outside the ATP top 10 for the first time in years in the latest rankings released Monday.
Curry, Thompson find their touch as Warriors beat T-Wolves
Klay Thompson scored 28 points with six 3-pointers, Stephen Curry had 22 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota...
Love powers Cavaliers past Bucks 124-119
Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the...
Champville maintain unbeaten season start
League leaders Champville preserved their unbeaten start to the season Tuesday following a comfortable 69-58 win over Mouttahed at Dik el-Mehd in Round 6 of the...
Irving stars as Celtics roll on
Kyrie Irving exploded for 35 points to steer the Boston Celtics to a ninth consecutive victory Monday as Golden State extended their winning streak to four games.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Friday it had obtained a database that confirmed allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia made in the McLaren report.
India's Pandya rested for Sri Lanka Tests
India's rising star Hardik Pandya on Friday pulled out of a Test series against Sri Lanka with the cricket board saying the all-rounder needs a break.
Hazlewood Ashes-ready as Starc bounces Smith
Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood said Friday he is ready to let rip in the Ashes Test series opener with England despite having just one first-class match as preparation.
Hanyu out of NHK Trophy after fall
Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu pulled out of the NHK Trophy Friday after damaging ankle ligaments in a fall during practice, the Japan Skating Federation said.
England's Curry out of November Tests with wrist injury
England rising star Tom Curry will miss the whole of the November international programme with a wrist injury, the Rugby Football Union announced Thursday.
Spain’s Marc Marquez is poised to wrap up a fourth world MotoGP title Sunday, an achievement that appeared a long-distance dream in the first half of the season.
Massa retirement signals Brazil's racing demise
Felipe Massa's impending retirement from Formula One is likely to prompt a stirring farewell from local fans at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, but it will also...
Hamilton says not distracted by ‘Paradise Papers’
Being linked to tax evasion in the “Paradise Papers” will not distract Lewis Hamilton from his job.
Four titles up, Hamilton has more to come
Lewis Hamilton’s fourth Formula One title lifts the Briton to another level, a great who ranks as the most successful driver from a country that has provided more...
Lewis Hamilton’s career in numbers
Lewis Hamilton became Britain’s first four-time Formula One world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix Sunday.
The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Rian Johnson will craft a new trilogy for the “Star Wars” “universe,” greatly broadening the director’s command over the ever-expanding space saga created by George Lucas.
‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ and the dark side of deals
In an age where a real-estate salesman has assumed the highest political office in the United States, a London revival of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning...
CMA Awards highlighted by political, emotional moments
The 2017 Country Music Association Awards marked one of its most political and emotional shows in years, as the night offered powerful moments focused on unifying as a...
The guitar maker of Kinshasa: Father of a unique sound
In 2010, a group of Kinshasa street musicians, several of them left paraplegic by childhood polio, caused a sensation in Europe.
Calling themselves Staff Benda Bilili,...
Plummer to replace Spacey in Getty film
In a wholly unprecedented move, Kevin Spacey is being cut from Ridley Scott’s finished film “All the Money in the World” and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over...
Iran’s Oscar submission causes stir
A movie about a young girl whose fantasy world helps her escape the hard realities of growing up in the countryside near Tehran in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic...
Tate Modern explores Russian revolutionary art
The Soviet Union is gone, but the imagery it inspired lives on.
Louvre Abu Dhabi opens Saturday
Reflecting upon the challenges of building a world-class museum in the UAE, Manuel Rabate? seemed relieved to say that insuring the precious objects on display was not...
Pre-orders for new Swift album reach more than 400,000 units
Pre-orders for Taylor Swift's "reputation" have reached more than 400,000 units and the album has become Target's biggest music pre-sale of all-time.
Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show
Justin Timberlake has finally been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson caused a national...
Plummer to replace Spacey in new film: Sony source
Veteran actor Christopher Plummer will replace fallen star Kevin Spacey in the Ridley Scott police drama "All the Money in the World," a source at Sony said on Wednesday.
‘Murder on the Orient Express’ a lavish romp
Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” is a visual feast, bursting with movie stars, glamour and production value so high you might just exit the theater...
‘Justice League’ must battle film critics
Saving Metropolis and Gotham City from the clutches of supervillains might be enough pressure for the average caped crusader but the cast of the forthcoming “Justice...
Sony pulls festival premiere of 'All the Money,' with Spacey
Sony Pictures has pulled the film "All the Money in the World" from its AFI Fest premiere following the sexual misconduct allegations made against co-star Kevin Spacey.
The release of the Louis C.K. film "I Love You Daddy" has been scrapped, the film's distributor said Friday, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian.
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
Comedian Louis C.K. released the following statement on Friday following allegations of sexual misconduct in a New York Times report.
Israeli firm apologizes for Weinstein work, to donate funds
An Israeli intelligence company has apologized for its work with disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, pledging proceeds will be donated to women's groups.
Former TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son
A former TV news anchor said Wednesday that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son last year at a Nantucket restaurant, adding to mounting allegations of...
Italian celebrity chef Carluccio dead at 80
Italian celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonio Carluccio died on Wednesday aged 80, his website said.
U.S. Comedian Louis C.K. Friday confirmed the validity of allegations by several women of sexual misconduct, adding that he regretted his actions.
Nature’s nastiest beasts go on show in London
From a hairy-legged Goliath spider to a 0.7-meter Komodo dragon, a fear-inducing exhibition opened Friday at London’s Natural History Museum showcasing the world’s most...
Daytime wounds heal twice as fast: study
Body clocks cause wounds such as cuts and burns sustained during the day to heal around 60 percent faster than those sustained at night.
Boy with rare disease gets brand new skin with gene therapy
Doctors treating a critically ill boy with a devastating skin disease used experimental gene therapy to create an entirely new skin for most of his body in a desperate...
Fashion week starts, pencils and mummy stockings
Opulence and cultural syncretism took center stage Wednesday in Beirut Fashion Week’s first show – a collection entitled “Magic Elements” by Lebanese designer Amal...
‘Disneyland for foodies’ opens in Italy next week
A gastronomic theme park designed as a celebration of Italy’s field-to-fork food culture opens next week with backers aiming to pull in 6 million visitors a year.
Giza Zoo lacks space, funds
Boba springs left and right for a Cairo zookeeper feeding him fruit, but the chimp’s exuberance contrasts with the pitiful lack of space and natural habitat in Africa’s...
Facebook: Send nude pics to combat revenge porn
Facebook is trying to combat “revenge porn” by encouraging users in Australia to submit their nude photos to a pilot project designed to prevent intimate images from...
Risk of breast cancer's return looms for 20 years: study
Women who are treated for a kind of breast cancer that is fueled by the hormone estrogen face a substantial risk of the cancer returning, even 20 years later,...
Baby gene therapy study offers hope for fatal muscle disease
A first attempt at gene therapy for a disease that leaves babies unable to move, swallow and, eventually, breathe has extended the tots' lives, and some began to roll...
Heart surgery? Slate it for the afternoon
The risk of serious heart problems after open heart surgery nearly doubles when the operation is performed in the morning rather than the afternoon, researchers have...
Make the cut: Women donate hair for cancer patient wigs
Women gathered at Le Spot Mall in Sidon over the weekend to donate their hair to make wigs for cancer patients during an event held for cancer awareness month.
Rapid development threatens public land
Two towering cliffs, thick with trees and shrubbery that clamber up the steep vertical limestone, frame a valley below, forming a gateway from the outskirts of a small...
Sursock Museum guests talk trash
The Sursock Museum courtyard was lit up with lights dangling from steel poles over haphazardly placed tables set for dinner as guests drifted in, looking for the seat...
Innovation a success for Beirut artisans
In a dark factory tucked beneath the highway in Burj Hammoud, a handful of craftsmen work with ancient tools in a cloud of sawdust.
The future of the smartphone means breaking old habits.
Face-to-face with Nest’s smart security camera
Nest’s new home security camera is supposed to be so smart that it can identify people it’s been introduced to.
Surf’s up for startups at Web Summit 2017
The next generation of internet giants gather this week in Portugal for four days of tech-fueled networking, nights out and – for the first time this year – surfing of...
Snapchat and Twitter adopting new looks to gain more users
A pair of struggling social-media darlings have decided they need to take on new looks if they want to prosper.
In shadow of tech boom, the working homeless sleep in cars
In the same affluent, suburban city where Google built its headquarters, Tes Saldana lives in a crowded but tidy camper she parks on the street.
Human beings are truly extraordinary creatures, not just for how far they’ve come since they first managed to stand on two legs – let’s ignore a certain president until someone comes up with a plausible explanation for that orange anomaly – but for their capacity to manifest remarkable traits under adverse conditions.
Sports cars that cost around the century mark
Sometimes you need a sports car, something that’s not commonplace but at a price well below the ludicrous amounts demanded by a Porsche 911, a Ferrari 488 or a...
An awesome convertible for $6,000? You bet
Here’s a newsflash: You don’t need to spend a fortune to own a fun and cool car.
Waymo to shift robotic cars into next gear
Google’s self-driving car spinoff is accelerating efforts to convince the public that its technology is almost ready to safely transport people without any human...
Progress sucks life and charm out of today’s cars
I’m all for progress. I think it’s a great thing because without it we’d still be churning butter by hand, using ships to traverse oceans and reading by candlelight.